Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.27 and last traded at $88.77. 3,137,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,825,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -316.85, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $15,857,345 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $75,886,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,294,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

