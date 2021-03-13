AlphaValue Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to “Reduce”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

