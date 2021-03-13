Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Up 6.2%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.70 and last traded at $142.98. 704,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 782,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

