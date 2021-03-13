Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 990 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

