Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 912,137 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 912,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 21,525.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,540. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWI stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $93.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

