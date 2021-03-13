Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,057 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cabot worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cabot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cabot by 1,053.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

CBT opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

