Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Calavo Growers worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

