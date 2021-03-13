Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 16,880 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

