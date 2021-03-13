Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Rogers worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Rogers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 361.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $195.38.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,599 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

