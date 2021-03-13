Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after buying an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

M.D.C. stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $8,199,367. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

