Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.