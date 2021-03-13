Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.97 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

