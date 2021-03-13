Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

