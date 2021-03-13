Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 65.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.71 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

