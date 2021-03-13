Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 236,467 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

AM opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

