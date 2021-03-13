AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 332.1% from the February 11th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,873. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.