Alliance Global Partners Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $48.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of MWK opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $3,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

