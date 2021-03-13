Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

