Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of ATI opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after buying an additional 191,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,705,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

