Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

