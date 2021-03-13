Algorand Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $441.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00242711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00056230 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.31 or 0.02350628 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,874,699,681 coins and its circulating supply is 2,580,409,072 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.