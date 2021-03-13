Alex G. Morrison Purchases 17,900 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GORO stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 million, a P/E ratio of -283.72 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

