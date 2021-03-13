Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 575,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 557,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,658 shares of company stock worth $1,781,627. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

