Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 499.8% in February

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, an increase of 499.8% from the February 11th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aleafia Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

