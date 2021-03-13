Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,558. The firm has a market cap of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

