Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $15.17 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $15.17 million and $8.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00255992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00058237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.