Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,458,000 after acquiring an additional 255,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

