Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 4,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,438. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.