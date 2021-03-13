Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

