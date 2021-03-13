Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,592.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

