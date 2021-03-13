Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 7.5%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.44 and last traded at $61.25. 106,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 217,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.