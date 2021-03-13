Aeron Price Up 30.1% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $238,133.79 and $98,016.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00651808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00066066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025592 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

