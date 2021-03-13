Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.57

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 27817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $980.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.