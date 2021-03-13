Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.60. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 125,338 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.