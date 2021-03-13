Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.