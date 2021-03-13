Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

