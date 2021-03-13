Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,183 shares of company stock worth $4,038,837. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

