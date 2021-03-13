Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after buying an additional 185,085 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.