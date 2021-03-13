Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

NYSE:WEX opened at $221.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

