Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $17.10 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

