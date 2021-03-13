Advisory Services Network LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

