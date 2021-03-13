Advisory Services Network LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $55.96 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

