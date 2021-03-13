Advisory Services Network LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $29.00 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

