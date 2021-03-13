Advisory Services Network LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149,886 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,151,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

