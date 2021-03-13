Advisory Services Network LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

