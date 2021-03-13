Advisory Services Network LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

