Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,893 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 423.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

