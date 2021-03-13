Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 281 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 237.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 270.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 167,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

