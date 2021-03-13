Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 392.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

