Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

FLTB opened at $52.33 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

